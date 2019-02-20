Blitz, Trans groups appointed new PSL broadcast partners

February 20, 2019

Photo: PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the consortium of Blitz and Trans Group as the new live production partners of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Blitz Group is PCB’s broadcast partner in Pakistan, while Trans Group is the event management partner.

The groups will start their coverage on February 20, when matches resume after a two-day break, and will provide high quality coverage as experienced in earlier games, according to PCB.

Earlier this week India’s IMG Reliance withdrew from its contract to broadcast PSL 2019 fixtures following the attack on an Indian military convoy in Pulwama.

Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Hassan Ali’s mojo is back, says Saqlain Mushtaq

February 19, 2019 5:47 pm

PSL will make Pakistan a formidable side, says Graeme Smith

February 19, 2019 3:30 pm

Pakistan’s T20I cricket has benefitted from PSL, says Waqar

February 19, 2019 1:47 pm

Thumb injury rules out Mohammad Hafeez from rest of PSL4

February 18, 2019 4:10 pm

Main talking points from Peshawar, Quetta wins

February 18, 2019 1:19 pm

Indian-owned IMG Reliance won’t be broadcasting PSL matches anymore

February 18, 2019 11:05 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.