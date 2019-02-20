Blitz, Trans groups appointed new PSL broadcast partners

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the consortium of Blitz and Trans Group as the new live production partners of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Blitz Group is PCB’s broadcast partner in Pakistan, while Trans Group is the event management partner.

The groups will start their coverage on February 20, when matches resume after a two-day break, and will provide high quality coverage as experienced in earlier games, according to PCB.

Earlier this week India’s IMG Reliance withdrew from its contract to broadcast PSL 2019 fixtures following the attack on an Indian military convoy in Pulwama.

Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter.