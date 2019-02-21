BCCI may ask ICC to ban Pakistan from World Cup

Indian Committee of Administrators Chairperson Vinod Rai has asked Board of Control for Cricket in India CEO Rahul Johri to write to International Cricket Council asking for Pakistan to be banned from attending the upcoming World Cup.

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar thinks it’s unlikely that Pakistan will be kicked out of the World Cup. “They can try but it will not happen. It will not happen because the other member countries have to accept that. I can’t see other member countries accepting that,” he said while speaking to India Today.

There has been a widespread appeal from Indian fans for the cricket team to boycott its match against Pakistan, which will be played on June 16.

Gavaskar, on the other hand, thinks it will only hurt India. “If India decide not to play Pakistan in the World Cup, who wins? Pakistan get two points. We have beaten them every time in World Cup matches. We can play them and beat them and make sure they don’t reach the semi-finals,” he said

Gavaskar said that while not playing bilateral series hurts Pakistan, boycotting the World Cup match will put India on the losing end.

“I know the Indian team is strong enough to qualify by not playing Pakistan. Not playing bilaterally hurts them. But it’s a World Cup, it’s two points…,” Gavaskar said. “My best response as a player would be to go and play them and beat them and deny those two points.”

