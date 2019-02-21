Australia wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy takes record catch

Australia’s Alyssa Healy set a new a catch as she caught a ball thrown by a drone from 80 metres, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

She failed in her first two attempt but finally managed to take the catch on her third and final attempt.

Alyssa Healy is now a World Record Holder! pic.twitter.com/HJOPXLG4OV — Women’s CricZone (@WomensCricZone) February 21, 2019

“After I didn’t get a hand on the first practice and then the next one went straight through my gloves there was cause for concern,” Healy said.

“You don’t get the cue from the ball going up in the air off the bat and it was swinging a lot on the way down because it just gets dropped. As you can tell in the video, it was pure elation to get it, I didn’t want everyone to come and not get the record so when I’d secured it in the gloves I carried on like a bit of a pork chop, but overjoyed to break the record,” she said.

The previous record of 62 metres was held by England’s Kristan Baumgartner

The 2020 T20 World Cup looks to set a new world record for the attendance at a women’s sporting event when the final takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 8. The current world record is 90,185 set at the FIFA Women’s World Cup final 1999 in California.