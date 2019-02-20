Afridi credits PSL for Pakistan’s limited-overs success

Hard-hitter Shahid Afridi thinks the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has become a top brand and is placed among the top leagues around the world.

“I think from the first year in 2016 to the fourth year, PSL has become our brand and our identity,” said Afridi.

Afridi, who’s representing Multan Sultans in PSL4, said credit should be given to PSL for the grooming of players now representing Pakistan internationally.

“It is our respect. Whatever the talent is there in the Pakistan team — mostly in T20Is and ODIs — has been groomed in the PSL,” said Afridi.

Afridi, who previously played for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL, has represented teams around the globe, including India, South Africa, Bangladesh, Australia, Canada and the West Indies.

“The leagues around the world are doing that purpose of finding talented players and then polishing their skills,” said Afridi.

PSL has largely impressed the Multan Sultans man. “So far, so good, I would say for the PSL, and since talent is coming to the fore I can say that PSL has been successful.”

Afridi has also urged fans to come out in big numbers to support their league. “I want crowds to come in big numbers and PCB must also chalk out some plans to bring more and more people to the PSL matches,” he said. “This is our league so we have to make this successful by coming to the grounds.”

The national hero also believes matches played in Pakistan will bring out huge crowds. “I am sure matches in Karachi and Lahore will be full-houses and it’s a boost for players when grounds are packed,” said Afridi.

Afridi says he can see a few players breaking into the national side from this year’s PSL. “I can see three to four players who can come and break into the national team from this year’s PSL,” he said. “It’s the start so let them show more skills in tougher matches and before bigger crowds, so I could see how they do in that, then only I would be able to tell the names.”

