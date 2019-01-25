Pakistan women’s squads for T20I, ODI series against WI announced



Karachi is all set to enjoy the thrill of cricket as West Indies and Pakistan women team will clash in the shortest format of the game in three Twenty20 matches.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the sides for the upcoming T20Is and ODIs against the West Indies. Karachi will host the three T20Is on January 31, February 1 and 3, while Dubai will be the venue for the three ODIs to be played on February 7, 9 and 11, according to a press release issued on PCB’s official website.

Bismah Maroof, the 28th-ranked batter, 59th-ranked bowler and 25th-ranked all-rounder, will lead the sides in both the formats of the game. The 27-year-old from Lahore has played 98 ODIs and 92 T20Is in which she has scored 2,329 runs and 1,724 runs, respectively. With her right-arm leg spinners, Bismah has claimed 41 ODI and 35 T20I wickets with her right-arm legspin.

In the ICC women’s T20I rankings, Bismah sits as the 18th-ranked batter, 69th-ranked bowler and 20th-ranked all-rounder.

“It’s always a privilege to be appointed captain of your country. But to be named captain in a home series against a tough side like the West Indies, that too when international cricket is making a steady return to Pakistan, is a huge honour,” said Bismah.

“We have a good side, a side that has matured and blossomed in the past few months. I am sure we will put up strong performances across both the formats.

“I want to thank the West Indies women’s cricket team for agreeing to visit Karachi. This visit will help them see and understand the passion for cricket in Pakistan. We have great friends in the West Indies women’s team, and this relationship and respect will only strengthen now,” Bismah added.

The women’s sides also include star cricketer Sana Mir. Sana is the number-one ranked ODI bowler in the world, while she is ranked 35th in T20Is.

Sana was also named in the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year 2018, while her delivery to Ireland’s Laura Delany in the ICC Women’s World T20 2018, was voted as the Play of the ICC Women’s World T20 2018.

Other top T20I performers include Javeria Khan, 14th-ranked batter, Nahida Khan, 47th-ranked batter, Umaima Sohail, 69th-ranked batter, Nida Dar, 9th- ranked bowler, Nashra Sandhu, 10th-ranked bowler and Anam Amin, 19th-ranked bowler.

The top-ODI performers include Javeria Khan, 24th-ranked batter, Nahida Khan, 25th-ranked batter, Nashra Sandhu, 37th-ranked bowler, Nida Dar, 45th-ranked bowler, Diana Baig, 58th-ranked bowler and Anam Amin, 63rd-ranked bowler.

The women’s selection committee included Jalaluddin, chairperson, Asmavia Iqbal, member, Mark Coles, coach and Bismah Maroof captain.

Pakistan women’s team for T20Is (in alphabetical order):

Bismah Maroof (captain)

Aiman Anwar

Aliya Riaz

Anam Amin

Diana Baig

Irum Javed

Javeria Khan

Nashra Sandhu

Natalia Pervaiz

Nida Dar

Sana Mir

Sidra Amin

Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper)

Omaima Sohail

Mark Coles (coach)

Pakistan women’s team for ICC Women’s Championship ODIs (in alphabetical order):

Bismah Maroof (captain)

Aiman Anwar

Aliya Riaz

Diana Baig

Javeria Khan

Kainat Imtiaz

Nahida Khan

Nashra Sandhu

Nida Dar

Saba Nazir

Sana Mir

Sidra Amin

Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper)

Omaima Sohail

Mark Coles (coach)

Series schedule:

31 January – 1st T20I, Southend Club, Karachi. Start time 11h00 Pakistan time

1 February – 2nd T20I, Southend Club, Karachi. Start time 11h00 Pakistan time

3 February – 3rd T20I, Southend Club, Karachi. Star time 11h00 Pakistan time

7 February – 1st ODI (ICC Women’s Championship), DIS. Start time 09h30 Dubai time

9 February – 2nd ODI, (ICC Women’s Championship), ICC Academy. Start time 09h30 Dubai time

11 February – 3rd ODI (ICC Women’s Championship), ICC Academy. Start time 09h30 Dubai time