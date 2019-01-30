West Indies Women reach Pakistan for three-match T20I series

January 30, 2019

Photo: AFP

The West Indies Women’s cricket team arrived in Pakistan for a three-match T20I series starting from January 31.

This is the side’s first visit to Pakistan in 15 years.

Stand-in captain Merissa Aguilleira said that her side is happy to play its part in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan.

“I’m pleased we can bring back cricket to Pakistan because it’s really important. If we find ourselves in this position, I believe one of the teams would step up and try to help us,” she said on Twitter.

The West Indies arrived in Karachi from Dubai, where they were practicing for the T20I series and will also play a three-match ODI series against the Girls in Green in February as well.

“We have a motto, two words our coach has given us: adapt and overcome,” added Aguilleira. “That is what we are trying to do. It is really difficult adapting in such quick time, but we are professional cricketers and we are willing and raring to go. We are excited for this tour.”

The two sides are placed in the same half of the tournament for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia.

Aguilleira added, “It’s important to take (all) information we can away from Pakistan because they’re a growing team and developing very well.”

 
 
 

