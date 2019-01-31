West Indies Women demolish Pakistan in first T20I

Pakistan Women continued to be generous hosts as they showed little fight in their 71-run defeat against West Indies Women in the first T20I between the two sides at Karachi’s Southend Club.

The visitors opted to bat first and went off to a screamer of a start thanks to Deandra Dottin. Her opening partner Kycia Knight was dismissed by Nashra Sandhu for a stop-start eight off 10 balls.

Dottin was joined in the middle by Shemaine Campbelle, who struggling during her 15-ball stay in which she could manage just four runs before she was run out.

There was to be no more joy for the hosts though as Dottin (90 not out off 60 balls) and Chedean Nation (50 off 35 balls) scored unbeaten half-centuries to take their side to 160-2.

Pakistan’s batsmen found batting much more difficult though and the entire team failed to outscore Dottin’s 90, being dismissed for 89.

Javeria Khan (19 off 19) and skipper Bismah Maroof (38 off 37) were the only two women to score in double digits as the scorecard made for some sorry reading for Pakistan Women.

Shamilia Connell picked up 3-29, while Anisa Mohammed and Shakera Selman claimed two wickets apiece as the Women in Green were skittled over in 18 overs.