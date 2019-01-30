West Indies Women captain urges teams to come play in Pakistan

West Indies Women captain Merissa Aguilleira has encouraged other countries to play in Pakistan.

The veteran cricketer — speaking at a news conference in Karachi on Wednesday — said that the side is excited to play the three-match T20I series against Pakistan. She added that Pakistan are a good side and are capable of winning any game on their day.

Aguilleira said that the side got a warm welcome and are extremely happy to be playing in the country.

The 33-year-old from Trinidad added that Pakistan is a cricket-crazy nation.

The West Indies team arrived in Karachi from Dubai, where they were practicing for the T20I series and will also play a three-match ODI series against the Girls in Green in February as well.

Aguilleira — upon her arrival to Pakistan —said that her side is happy to play its part in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan.

“We have a motto, two words our coach has given us: adapt and overcome,” added Aguilleira. “That is what we are trying to do. It is really difficult adapting in such quick time, but we are professional cricketers and we are willing and raring to go. We are excited for this tour.”

The two sides are placed in the same half of the tournament for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia next year.