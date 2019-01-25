We have forgiven Sarfraz for racial remarks, says du Plessis

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said his team has forgiven Sarfraz Ahmed for his racial taunt towards all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo during the second ODI in Durban, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

“We forgive him because he said sorry. He has apologised and taken responsibility for it. It is out of our hands and ICC will have to deal with it now,” du Plessis said after South Africa’s training session on Thursday

Du Plessis added that the teams have to be careful when it come to racism when touring South Africa.

He went on to say that Sarfraz’s immediate apology reflected that there was regret. He added, “We can forgive but that doesn’t mean we brush it under the table.”

The Proteas captain said that Phehlukwayo didn’t notice the racial taunts. He said, “I suppose maybe because we didn’t understand it makes a bit of a difference.”

He also made a light-hearted comment on the occasion: “We’re a very gracious team. We forgive easily. Maybe not so much when it’s Australia.”

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has landed in hot water over his comment on South African cricketer Andile Phehlukwayo.

During the 37th over of South Africa’s run chase in the second ODI in Durban, Phehlukwayo inside-edged a delivery towards deep fine leg for a run. The stump mics caught him saying: “Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?” (Hey black guy, where’s your mother sitting today? What prayers has she been saying for you today?)