United coach Solskjaer terms Tottenham fixture as ‘proper test’

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is up for his biggest test yet as his side takes on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday, Reuters has reported.

Spurs, which are on the third position in the Premier League standings, host the Red Devils at Wembley on Sunday.

Solskjaer, who was made the interim manager for the team since the sacking of Jose Mourinho, has led his side to four straight Premier League victories and a FA Cup win over Reading.

“Spurs away, Wembley, that’s a proper test. We’re looking forward to that one. That will give me more of a reference for where we are against the top boys,” Solskjaer said earlier this week.

United suffered a 3-0 home drubbing at the hands of the London-based club in August and the Spurs have emerged victorious in their previous three home fixtures against the 20-time Premier League champions.

Meanwhile, Premier League leaders Liverpool, whose 20-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League came to an end at the hands of Manchester City, will travel to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Fourth-placed Chelsea host Newcastle United on Saturday.

Manchester City, which is at the second place in the Premier League table, host Wolverhampton Wolves on Monday.