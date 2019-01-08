UFC fighter Polyana beats her would-be mugger to a pulp

January 8, 2019

Photo: AFP

UFC fighters make a living out of beating each other to a pulp, so it’s generally a bad idea to get into their bad books.

A mugger in Rio de Janeiro found that out the hard way when he tried to mug UFC strawweight Polyana Viana and instead ended up with a severely bruised face.

The incident took place while the 27-year-old was waiting for an Uber and was approached by a man.

“When he saw I saw him, he sat next to me,” Viana said while recounting Saturday’s events to MMAjunkie. “He asked me the time, I said it, and I saw he wasn’t going to leave. So I already moved to put my cell phone in my waist. And then he said, ‘Give me the phone. Don’t try to react, because I’m armed’.”

Things didn’t go according to plan for the mugger though, as Viana took him out quickly with two punches and a kick, before holding him in a rear-naked choke as they waited for the police to arrive.

Photo Courtesy: Polyana Viana

The MMA fighter, who made her debut last year in February, was unharmed in the incident.

 

 

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

JI is no longer part of MMA, says Sirajul Haq

January 7, 2019 10:35 pm

UFC superstar Paige Vanzant teases WWE appearance

November 15, 2018 12:49 pm

Khabib Nurmagomedov threatens to quit UFC if teammate is sacked

October 12, 2018 2:36 pm

Khabib Nurmagomedov will not be stripped of his title: UFC president

October 11, 2018 11:36 am

MMA to support PML-N on Lahore seats in by-election

October 10, 2018 7:42 pm

Nurmagomedov beats McGregor in brawl-marred UFC bout

October 7, 2018 11:21 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

Obed Pasha
Amber Shamsi
Obed Pasha
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.