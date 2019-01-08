UFC fighter Polyana beats her would-be mugger to a pulp

UFC fighters make a living out of beating each other to a pulp, so it’s generally a bad idea to get into their bad books.

A mugger in Rio de Janeiro found that out the hard way when he tried to mug UFC strawweight Polyana Viana and instead ended up with a severely bruised face.

The incident took place while the 27-year-old was waiting for an Uber and was approached by a man.

“When he saw I saw him, he sat next to me,” Viana said while recounting Saturday’s events to MMAjunkie. “He asked me the time, I said it, and I saw he wasn’t going to leave. So I already moved to put my cell phone in my waist. And then he said, ‘Give me the phone. Don’t try to react, because I’m armed’.”

Things didn’t go according to plan for the mugger though, as Viana took him out quickly with two punches and a kick, before holding him in a rear-naked choke as they waited for the police to arrive.

The MMA fighter, who made her debut last year in February, was unharmed in the incident.