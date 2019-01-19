This six-year-old girl is eyeing a spot on Pakistan’s cricket team

When you think of cricket fans in Pakistan, you think of passion. Everyone wants to wear the team’s hallowed green jersey one day and play for the national team.

But perhaps no one showcases this fervor better than six-year-old Meerab, who is already training at Rawalpindi’s Muslim Ground as she sets her sights on playing for the country.

“I started playing cricket when I was three years old,” says Meerab, who trains in a green helmet and Pakistan shirt. And the aspiring all-rounder looks up to some of the best left-handed players the game has ever produced.

Related: Sana Mir says her top ranking will inspire girls to become sports stars

“Wasim Akram is my ideal with the ball,” she said. “In batting, it’s Fakhar Zaman, Chris Gayle and Shikhar Dhawan.”

She may be six but she is already determined and has even warned two of Pakistan’s biggest cricketing rivals, India and Australia, that she is coming to the international stage.

Meerab’s father, who is training her himself, spoke about how Meerab is different from most girls her age. “She has never asked me to buy her a toy or a doll,” he said. “Instead, she wants the kits of all the new players.”