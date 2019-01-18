This mobile application detects illegal bowling actions in seconds

The application — called Cric Flex — has been developed by Abdullah and Asawal. Abdullah told SAMAA TV he came up with the idea when Saeed Ajmal's bowling action was reported.A special sleeve — worn by the bowler — detects the illegal action within seconds.Asawal believes that the application will make the umpire's job much easier. Abdullah and Asawal say that the technology can be introduced on an international level if the government pays attention to it.