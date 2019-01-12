Child’s goal celebration has the world talking

January 12, 2019

The video of a child celebrating Rangers’ goal in a 1-0 over rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership went viral on social media.

In the video, we can see the boy running around the round celebrating the goal — scored by Ryan Jack — of the match.

Rangers defeated their rivals in a Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox shortly before New Year.

The video was shared by Rangers FC’s official Twitter account.

The video, posted by Sport Bible, has over 0.5 million views on Facebook.

Celtic FC top the Scottish Premiership table with 42 points while Rangers — who have 42 points as well — are at second place on goal difference.

 
 


