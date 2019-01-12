Child’s goal celebration has the world talking

The video of a child celebrating Rangers’ goal in a 1-0 over rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership went viral on social media.

In the video, we can see the boy running around the round celebrating the goal — scored by Ryan Jack — of the match.

Rangers defeated their rivals in a Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox shortly before New Year.

The video was shared by Rangers FC’s official Twitter account.

💙 We guarantee this will put a smile on your face. #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/hf0RugRVIJ — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 11, 2019

The video, posted by Sport Bible, has over 0.5 million views on Facebook.

Celtic FC top the Scottish Premiership table with 42 points while Rangers — who have 42 points as well — are at second place on goal difference.