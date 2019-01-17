Teflon sheets being installed in Karachi’s National Stadium

Teflon sheets are being installed on the roof of the National Stadium of Karachi as part of the renovation work being done in the stadium ahead of the scheduled Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

The renovation process of the cricket stadium has kicked off.

A team of engineers from Singapore have started the renovation work which will be completed before the PSL matches in the provincial capital.

Related: Karachi’s National Stadium to get a new look in Naya Pakistan

The sheets will be installed from the Javed Miandad enclosure to the Naseem-ul-Ghani enclosure in the first phase. The second phase of the reconstruction will be done from the Hanif Mohammad enclosure to the digital scoreboard.

The National Stadium will be the first sporting venue in Pakistan to have roofs made of teflon sheets.

The sheets are said to fireproof and waterproof and can last up to 25 years.