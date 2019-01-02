Sydney Thunder claim narrowest of wins in Big Bash League

Sydney Thunder beat Perth Scorchers by one run in their Big Bash League fixture in Sydney on Wednesday.

The hosts scored 142-6 in their 20 overs as opener Jos Buttler smashed a half-century. He made 55 off 54 with the help of four boundaries and a six.

He was supported by Callum Ferguson who scored 42 runs.

Ashton Agar bagged two wickets for the Scorchers.

Ashton Turner’s unbeaten 50 went in vain as Perth only managed 141-5 in their 20 overs. He remained not out at 60 after hitting five boundaries and a maximum.

William Bosisto and Michael Klinger scored 23 and 20 respectively.

Fawad Ahmed took two wickets for the Thunder.

Ferguson got the man-of-the-match award for his batting performance.