Sydney Thunder claim narrowest of wins in Big Bash League

January 2, 2019

Photo Courtesy: Big Bash League/Twitter

Sydney Thunder beat Perth Scorchers by one run in their Big Bash League fixture in Sydney on Wednesday.

The hosts scored 142-6 in their 20 overs as opener Jos Buttler smashed a half-century. He made 55 off 54 with the help of four boundaries and a six.

He was supported by Callum Ferguson who scored 42 runs.

Ashton Agar bagged two wickets for the Scorchers.

Ashton Turner’s unbeaten 50 went in vain as Perth only managed 141-5 in their 20 overs. He remained not out at 60 after hitting five boundaries and a maximum.

William Bosisto and Michael Klinger scored 23 and 20 respectively.

Fawad Ahmed took two wickets for the Thunder.

Ferguson got the man-of-the-match award for his batting performance.

 
 


