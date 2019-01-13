Sydney Thunder, Brisbane Heat march to statement victories

Sunday was to be a day of one-sided matches in the Big Bash League as Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat cantering to emphatic wins against Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades respectively.

The earlier fixture saw Thunder defeat Strikers by 71 runs in a one-sided clash. The Sydney side controlled the game almost from start to finish, with their only minor hiccup coming when they lost two wickets in two balls in the fourth over.

They were going at more than 10 runs an over at that time though, allowing their batsmen to consolidate and provide a launching pad for the lower order.

Man-of-the-match Shane Watson (68 off 40) and Jason Sangha (30 off 27 balls) put on 77 after coming together with the score at 37-2.

A late onslaught took them to 168-6, with Rashid Khan’s figures of 2-21 standing out for Strikers.

The fall of regular wickets meant the chase never really got going and ended in the 18th over when Strikers were dismissed for just 97.

20-year-old spinner Arjun Nair claimed 3-12 but all bowlers were among the wickets as a whopping six bowlers took a wicket each.

Brisbane Heat were not to be outdone in the day’s second game though and produced an even more emphatic win, defeating their hapless hosts by 101 runs.

Heat’s top-order flaunted its much-vaunted attack power as Max Bryant (44 off 24 balls), Brendon McCullum (69 off 43) and skipper Chris Lynn (66 off 44) took the game away from their opponents.

Veteran Daniel Christian was the only bowler to emerge with any credit, finishing with impressive figures of 2-24.

The visitors piled on the misery with the ball as well, with Brendan Doggett and Mitchell Swepson claiming three wickets apiece.

So horrible was the Renegades batting effort that number nine batsman Cameron Boyce’s career-best 25 was the top score by quite some margin.