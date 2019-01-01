Sydney Sixers, Melbourne Stars win in BBL double-header

Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars won their respective Big Bash League fixtures on Tuesday.

Sydney Sixers beat Brisbane Heat by five wickets.

Batting first, Heat scored 164-7 in their 20 overs with skipper Chris Lynn scoring 84 off 55 after hitting three boundaries and five sixes. Max Bryant made 34 while Jimmy Peirson scored 23.

Tom Curran was the pick of the bowlers for Sixers as he finished with figures of 3-25 in four overs.

The Sydney side chased down the modest target of 165 runs in 19.3 overs with skipper Moises Henriques scoring a half-century. He made 57 off 37 with five boundaries and two maximums to his name.

Jordan Silk made 46 while Justin Avendano scored 30 runs.

Josh Lalor picked up two wickets for the Heat.

In the other match, Melbourne Stars triumphed over Melbourne Renegades by seven wickets in their derby fixture.

The Renegades scored 148-9 in 20 overs as Daniel Christian and Sam Harper made 30 runs respectively. Mackenzie Harvey scored 21 runs.

Dwayne Bravo got three wickets for Stars while Scott Boland and Marcus Stoinis took two wickets each.

Stars chased down the target of 149 runs in 17.5 overs on the loss of three wickets thanks to an unbeaten 50 by Stoinis. He scored 78 off 49 with four fours and four sixes to his name.

Skipper Glenn Maxwell made 33 while Ben Dunk scored 32.

Cameron Boyce took two wickets for the Renegades.