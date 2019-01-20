Sydney Sixers canter to simple win over Brisbane Heat

A 94-run stand off just 51 balls between James Vince and Jordan Silk inspired hosts Sydney Sixers to a comfortable 79-run win over Brisbane Heat in a clash that was otherwise dominated by the bowlers.

Pacer Josh Lalor’s first five-wicket haul in T20s went to waste as even his 5-26 in four overs was not enough to prevent Sixers from posting a significant score of 177-7.

The hosts had a clear plan, taking 98 runs off the eight overs of Jack Prestwidge, Ben Cutting and Mitchell Swepson.

English bludgeoner Vince smashed 75 off 46 balls while Silk made 41 off 26 balls but the other batsmen struggled.

Brisbane were always going to be up against it and got off to a nightmare start when they lost Max Bryant on the fourth ball of the innings with the score still at zero.

The visitors never got going, as evidenced by the 31 balls Brendon McCullum took to make his 27. Only Cutting, who made 28, scored more than the former New Zealand skipper as the chase ended limply with.

What must have been incredibly heartening for Sydney was the way in which almost all their bowlers impressed. Tom Curran and Sean Abbott claimed 3-16 and 3-18 respectively to skittle out the visitors for just 98.