Sri Lanka, Bangladesh fail to secure automatic qualification for 2020 Men’s T20I World Cup

International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have failed to directly qualify for the 2020 Men’s T20I World Cup.

Pakistan, West Indies, India, England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Afghanistan have secured a place in the Super 12 stage of the tournament. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will have to play the group stage along with six other nations.

Eight teams will play for the four remaining spots in the Super 12 round.

Sri Lankan captain Lasith Malinga expressed his disappointment for not securing direct qualification in the Super 12 stage but expressed his confidence of progressing to the next round.

“It is a bit disappointing that we have not been able to ensure a direct Super 12s berth but I’m confident that we will do well in the tournament,” he said. “Having played three finals and winning once, it is natural that everyone expected us to finish in the top-eight but we have to take the opportunity in the extra matches of the group stage and prepare well for the knock-out matches.”

The Sri Lankan skipper added that the side has fine players in their ranks and they are looking forward to challenges coming in their way

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan commented, “We have not secured a direct Super 12s berth but I’m confident that we will do well in the tournament by going through the group stage. We are a side capable of beating the best on our day and I see no reason why we can’t go far in the tournament. There is still some time and we will use it to be at our best for the T20 World Cup,”

He added that the T20 series victory against the West Indies has given the side a big boost and their performance has given them a lot of belief in their Twenty20 capabilities.