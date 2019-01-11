Southampton’s Austin suspended for offensive gesture

January 11, 2019

Photo: AFP

Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been suspended for two matches after making an offensive gesture towards Manchester City fans.

Austin admitted making the two-fingered action as he was substituted in the second half of Southampton’s 3-1 defeat against City at St. Mary’s in December.

“The striker admitted his gesture in or around the 68th minute of the game against Manchester City on 30 December 2018 was abusive and/or insulting,” an FA statement read.

Austin’s absence will be a blow to struggling Southampton as they battle to avoid relegation.

In 2013, Jack Wilshere, then playing for Arsenal, showed the middle finger to Manchester City fans in a 4-2 defeat at the Etihad Stadium, resulting in a two-game ban.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Sterling motivates racially abused boy to ‘stand tall’

January 11, 2019 4:00 pm

Pogba fit for United’s Tottenham test

January 11, 2019 2:02 pm

Klopp’s league leaders under pressure after FA Cup exit

January 11, 2019 1:51 pm

Ronaldo asked to submit DNA sample in rape case

January 11, 2019 1:22 pm

Reports claim Arsenal’s Ramsey moving to Juventus

January 11, 2019 1:06 pm

Levante defeat Barcelona in Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg

January 11, 2019 12:13 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.