South Africa take lead past 300

South Africa’s lead ballooned to over 300 to take another huge step towards whitewashing Pakistan in their three-match series, going in to lunch with the score at 232-7 and a lead of 309 in Johannesburg.

Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla started from where they had left off last night, with De Kock going at a strike-rate of over 100 for most of the early parts of his innings.

It was only after Amla nicked a Hasan Ali delivery through to wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed for 71 off 144 balls that they were able to address the plundering of runs a little.

De Kock was joined by Vernon Philander in the middle, who did a great job of frustrating Pakistan in his 14-run knock before he was outdone by an almost unplayable yorker by Muhammad Amir.

There were to be no more breakthroughs for Pakistan though as De Kock ended the session on 77 off 91 balls, with Kagiso Rabada on the other end at four.