South Africa rest Steyn, De Kock for first two Pakistan ODIs

January 17, 2019

Photo: AFP

South Africa have rested pacer Dale Steyn and wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock for the first two ODIs against Pakistan.

Fast-bowler Duanne Olivier and opening batsman Aiden Markram will replace them in the first two fixtures of the five-match series.

Heinrich Klaasen will play as the wicketkeeper.

Steyn rested due to an injury scare during the third Test in Johannesburg, leaving the second day while clutching the shoulder that has hampered the last three years of his career.

Olivier is picked in the ODI squad following for his 24 wickets in the Tests series which earned him the man-of-the-series.

South Africa squad for first two ODIs: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Duanne Olivier and Rassie van der Dussen.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Power outage ends Brisbane Heat-Sydney Thunder BBL fixture

January 17, 2019 5:13 pm

Pakistan turn attention to ODIs following Test debacle

January 17, 2019 3:53 pm

Teflon sheets being installed in Karachi’s National Stadium

January 17, 2019 2:01 pm

New Zealand recall big guns for India series

January 17, 2019 12:21 pm

Das, Warner set up Sylhet’s win against Rangpur in BPL

January 17, 2019 11:11 am

Rajshahi Kings beat Dhaka Dynamites in BPL

January 16, 2019 5:16 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.