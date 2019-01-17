South Africa rest Steyn, De Kock for first two Pakistan ODIs

South Africa have rested pacer Dale Steyn and wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock for the first two ODIs against Pakistan.

Fast-bowler Duanne Olivier and opening batsman Aiden Markram will replace them in the first two fixtures of the five-match series.

Heinrich Klaasen will play as the wicketkeeper.

Steyn rested due to an injury scare during the third Test in Johannesburg, leaving the second day while clutching the shoulder that has hampered the last three years of his career.

Olivier is picked in the ODI squad following for his 24 wickets in the Tests series which earned him the man-of-the-series.

South Africa squad for first two ODIs: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Duanne Olivier and Rassie van der Dussen.