South Africa put Pakistan in to bat

South Africa have won the toss and opted to field first in the deciding fifth and final ODI against Pakistan at Cape Town.

The five-match series is locked at 2-2 and has seen both sides trade blows in what has been a very to-and-fro series.

The Men in Green won the first fixture in Port Elizabeth by five wickets before the Proteas came storming back with a five-wicket win in Durban in the second game. The hosts then took the lead in the third ODI in Centurion where they won by 13 runs via the DLS Method.

Pakistan then made it 2-2 in the fourth game in Johannesburg with an emphatic eight-wicket victory just when everyone considered them down and out.

A riveting contest is expected between the closely-matched sides as both skippers have expressed optimism of winning the five-match ODI series.

The visitors are once again being captained by Shoaib Malik, with regular skipper Sarfraz Ahmed having returned home after being slapped with a four-match ban for violating the International Cricket Council’s anti-racism code.

Pakistan stick with the winning formula that won them the previous game, while South Africa bring in Wiaan Mulder and Dwayne Pretorius in place of David Miller and Beuran Hendricks.