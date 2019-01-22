South Africa put Pakistan in to bat in second ODI

South Africa have put Pakistan in to bat in the second ODI as the hosts look to target the visitors’ fragile batting line-up.

Faf du Plessis will be hoping his men can address a poor run of results against the Men in Green, who have become somewhat of a bogey team for the Proteas.

South Africa have won only one match against Pakistan since 2013.

Pakistan have made two changes to their side as Usman Shinwari and Imad Wasim are replaced with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hussain Talat.

The hosts have brought in Tabraiz Shams and Dane Paterson.