South Africa perform simple last rites to down Pakistan

South Africa cruised to a simple nine-wicket win after being almost assured of victory going into day four after being set a target of just 41 by Pakistan.

Pakistan’s travails with the bat continued as South Africa once again dismissed the visiting batsmen under 200. Duanne Olivier, who claimed 11 wickets in the first Test, was at it again and claimed 4-48 to skittle Pakistan out for just 177.

South Africa, in reply, had amassed 431 in the first innings but margins had been much smaller than the scoreboard suggests, with a pivotal on-field decision being overturned by the third umpire at a crucial juncture of the game that could have turned the tie in Pakistan’s favour.

The rub of the green did not go their way and there was no coming back from that in alien conditions for Pakistan as skipper Faf du Plessis scored a century to make a mockery of the pair that he had bagged in the previous two innings at the Centurion.

Pakistan did well to stave off the humiliation of an innings-defeat after facing a deficit of 254 in a series in which they were yet to cross the 200-run mark. Shan Masood, Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq showed the kind of fearlessness that had been missing from the side’s batting to score half-centuries that guided Pakistan to 294.

It was too little too late though and South Africa had no troubles performing the last rites early on day four, scoring 41 for the loss of just one wicket.