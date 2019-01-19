South Africa on course for big total in first ODI against Pakistan

January 19, 2019

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

South Africa are set to post a huge total  in the first ODI against Pakistan in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

The side are batting at 155-1 in 33 overs as Hashim Amla and Rassie van der Dussen scoring a 73-run stand on the second wicket.

Related: South Africa bat in first ODI against Pakistan

Proteas — after winning the toss — decided to bat first in the fixture.

Hashim Amla and Reeza Hendricks put on a 82-run opening partnership before the latter was caught out by Hasan Ali from Shadab Khan’s bowling after scoring 67-ball 45 with five boundaries to his name.

 
 
 

