Runs flow freely as Pakistan bowlers struggle

South Africa continued to score at nearly four an over, finding the boundary with alarming ease and losing just three wickets in the first two sessions, to go into the final session at 226-3.

Pakistan’s struggles continued as their bowlers were made to look toothless on a Johannesburg pitch that is a far cry from the surfaces in the opening two matches, claiming just one wicket in the first session of the dead-rubber third Test before getting two more in the next session.

Muhammad Abbas had dismissed Dean Elgar in his first over to leave South Africa at 6-1 but there was precious little joy for Pakistan players and supporters after that as opening partner Markram found the boundary with alarming ease.

The right-handed Markram smashed 90 off 124 balls before hitting a faint edge on a poor delivery down the leg side that was gobbled up by a gracious Sarfraz Ahmed.

Amla, who was involved in a century stand with Markram, was the next to go as he tried cutting a Shadab Khan delivery that wasn’t quite there to be cut.

Debutant Zubayr Hamza showed no nerves though and was aggressive right from the get go, even smashing Shadab for a six as he made an unbeaten 38 off just 46 balls.

Theunis de Bruyn also got among the runs after struggling in the first two Tests, scoring 48 not out off 76 balls to near his first half-century of the series.