South Africa complete Pakistan whitewash

January 14, 2019

South Africa’s pace battery ran through Pakistan’s batting in the first session of day four to make it three wins in three for the hosts in the third and final Test in Johannesburg.

Duanne Olivier was once again the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, claiming 3-74 and finishing with 24 wickets in the series.

The lanky pacer’s double strike that accounted for Babar Azam and Sarfraz Ahmed off successive deliveries kicked off the flurry of wickets, before Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada joined in on the act.

Asad Shafiq’s counter-attacking 65 off 71 was the highlight of an innings that saw Pakistan cross the 200-run mark for only the second time in the series.

 
 
 

