South Africa coach defends pitches in Test series against Pakistan

South African coach Ottis Gibson has defended the pace-friendly nature of the pitches at Centurion and Cape Town in the first two Tests against Pakistan.

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur had criticised the surfaces in the ongoing Test series, calling them “unsuitable” for the longer format of the games, with neither game going past the first session of the fourth day.

Gibson termed Arthur’s remarks as “a little bit strange”.

“On that day, Faf got an amazing hundred,” Gibson said, according to ESPNcricinfo. “One of the best I’ve seen in a long time, and Pakistan only got four wickets. Yes the wicket was a little uneven, I’m not going to deny that, but Faf showed that you can still bat on it. Aiden [Markram] showed that you can still bat on it. Shan Masood showed that you can still bat on it and get runs. So I don’t think it was the worst pitch you’ve ever seen. We were in Sri Lanka not long ago, and I can tell you that they were a lot worse in my opinion.”

The Proteas coach said that he doesn’t prepare the pitches but added that it makes sense if pitches favour the home side.

Gibson said it is up to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to decide a standard pitch quality for Test cricket.

“If you get pitches that suit your attack, every other country does it,” he said. “We will continue to do it, until the ICC says to everybody ‘this is the standard pitch you prepare for Test cricket’, and everybody plays on it and it’s a level playing field for everybody. But at the moment, when you go away from home, you take what you get. We did that in Sri Lanka and it wasn’t nice. It wasn’t comfortable and we lost horribly.”

South African skipper Faf du Plesses said, “Any groundsman, you can ask them, our question to them is always ‘has the pitch got pace and bounce?’ And that’s all we’re looking for.”

Du Plessis went on to say that they never ever ask for ‘ridiculous pitches’. “We just ask for pitches with a bit of pace and bounce. So when there is a bit of seam movement and a bit of pace and bounce, you have to adapt to that. Temba (Bavuma) is a great example. He’s scored in two Test matches in a row now on tough pitches. He shows that it’s possible if you apply yourself mentally, and you’ve got a good technique.”

The third and final game of the series will be played in Johannesburg, where the pitch is expected to favour the batsmen a little more.