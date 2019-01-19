South Africa bat in first ODI against Pakistan

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat in the first ODI against Pakistan in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Pakistan are heading into the ODI series to avenge the 3-0 whitewash in the Test series. Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said that the ODI series is crucial as it will help his side in preparing for the World Cup in England and Wales.

The hosts will be playing without the likes of pacer Dale Steyn and Quinton de Kock for the first two fixtures of the series.

Pacer Duanne Olivier and Rassie van der Dussen are making their ODI debuts.

The five-match ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series starting from February 1 in Cape Town.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicket keeper), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali and Usman Shinwari.

South Africa XI: Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis (captain), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Heinrich Klaasen (wicket keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Duanne Olivier and Imran Tahir.