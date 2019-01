South Africa bat in dead-rubber Johannesburg Test

South Africa won the toss and are batting against Pakistan in the third and final Test in Johannesburg on Friday.

Zubayr Hamza will be making his Test debut as he replaces captain Faf du Plessis who was suspended for slow over-rate in the Cape Town Test.

Pakistan have included Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali into the side for the last game of the series.

Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed ( captain and wicket keeper), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Abbas.

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar (captain), Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza, Quinton de Kock (wicket keeper), Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn and Duanne Olivier.