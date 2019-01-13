South Africa 7 wickets away from whitewashing Pakistan

South Africa require another seven wickets going into day four of the final Test in Johannesburg as they look to whitewash Pakistan 3-0 in their three-match series.

Sarfraz Ahmed’s men have struggled with the bat throughout the series but openers Shan Masood and Imam-ul-Haq showed fight to keep the rampant South African pacers at bay early on before Imam was dismissed by Steyn for 35. Pakistan went into stumps at 153/3.

The duo’s defiance ensures the game goes into day four but there seems to be precious little hope for Pakistan, who have only crossed the 200-run mark once when they made 294 in their second innings of the second Test.

Earlier in the day, Quinton de Kock had scored his first century since January 2017 to pile further misery on Pakistan and take South Africa to 303, setting the visitors a near-impossible target of 381.

De Kock hit 129 off just 138 balls to make a mockery of the difficult conditions, dismissing the Pakistani bowlers all over the park at will before finally holing out to deep square leg as he tried to clear the fence off Shadab Khan’s bowling.

The dismissal signalled the end of a 79-run stand between De Kock and Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa’s lead had already ballooned to over 300 at lunch with the score at 232-7.

De Kock and Hashim Amla started from where they had left off last night, with De Kock going at a strike-rate of over 100 for most of the early parts of his innings.

It was only after Amla nicked a Hasan Ali delivery through to wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed for 71 off 144 balls that they were able to address the plundering of runs a little.

De Kock was joined by Vernon Philander in the middle, who did a great job of frustrating Pakistan in his 14-run knock before he was outdone by an almost unplayable yorker by Muhammad Amir.

There were to be no more breakthroughs for Pakistan though as De Kock ended the session on 77 off 91 balls, with Kagiso Rabada on the other end at four.