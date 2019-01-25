Sindh CM Murad assures foolproof security for West Indies, PSL matches

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the provincial government will extend its full cooperation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the upcoming cricket matches in the city.

Karachi is set to host the West Indies women’s cricket team as well as the final of the Pakistan Super League and Murad assured PCB security consultant Colonel Asif during their meeting at his chamber in the Sindh Assembly Building that the provincial government will provide foolproof security.

Murad said he played an important role in the return of international cricket to Karachi and vowed that “we would further promote it in the city”.

The chief minister added that he has already held a number of meetings to provide necessary security to international teams. “Our police and Rangers have already made a comprehensive security plan,” he said.

Earlier, Sindh Home Secretary Kazi Kabir chaired a meeting of the Security Coordination Committee to review the arrangements for the tour of the West Indies women’s team and PSL 2019. PCB operations and security director Zakir Khan briefed the meeting on the PCB’s plans for both events.

The security plans presented by the law enforcement agencies were also approved in the meeting. It was decided that foolproof security would be provided and that helicopters will be used for aerial surveillance and cover. All player routes will first be searched by bomb disposal squads, and medical facilities will be available at the airport, the stadiums and the hotels.