Shoaib Akhtar urges Sarfraz to apologise for racial jibe

January 23, 2019

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar has asked skipper Sarfraz Ahmed to apologise for a racial remark at South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo.

“The incident took place in the 37th over and it is unacceptable for a Pakistani. I think he did this in the heat of the moment and he should apologize probably,” the former pacer said in his video tweet.

Sarfraz has come under the cosh for his remarks towards the South African all-rounder.

The Pakistani captain was caught on the stump mic saying: “Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?” (Hey black guy, where’s your mother sitting today? What prayers has she been saying for you today?) during the second ODI in Durban

Sarfraz — if found guilty — could be facing disciplinary action instigated by the match officials and can be charged under the anti-racism code.

 
 
 

