Shahzaib requests his removal from ECL

Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered deputy director of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to appear with the case records in cricketer Shahzaib Hasan’s case.

The high court heard the plea filed by opening batsman seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL). The federal government, FIA and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have been made parties in the case.

Hasan has stated that the investigation agency has no complaints pending against him. The batsman has pleaded with the judiciary to remove his name from the list so he can meet his wife and children abroad.

LHC has ordered the FIA official to appear in the court with the case records on February 13.

The left-handed batsman was banned for a year by the Pakistan and fined Rs1 million after he was found guilty in the spot fixing scandal in the 2017 edition of Pakistan Super League.

Hasan was charged of hiding information regarding his contacts with bookies, luring cricketers into the scandals and not reporting the match-fixing approaches made to him.

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had gave the green signal to his name in the Exit Control List.