Security plans revealed for PSL fixtures in Karachi

January 29, 2019

The security plan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 fixtures in Karachi has been prepared.

A total of 6,000 personnel from Pakistan Army, Rangers and Police will be deployed for the five PSL fixtures in the provincial capital.

Sindh Home Secretary  Kabir Qazi said that they have satisfied the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with their security plan. “We have informed Pakistan Army that we will be needing a battalion for the event whereas a helicopter will also be available for aerial surveillance,” he added.

Qazi claimed that University Road will remain open during the PSL fixtures, which is sure to come as good news for the citizens of Karachi since it is one of the city’s most important roads.

The West Indies women’s team is coming to Pakistan and Qazi is confident that the army and Rangers will be able to provide them with the required security.

 
 
 

