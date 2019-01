Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first in what is a must-win game for them, with skipper Sarfraz Ahmed missing from the side at Johannesburg as a four-match ban looms.

Shoaib Malik, the stand-in captain, revealed that wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan has come in for the 31-year-old glovesman.

Pakistan lost the last game by 13 runs via Duckworth-Lewis and must win the game today to stay in the series that South Africa currently lead 2-1.