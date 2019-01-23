Sarfraz in hot water over comment on Andile Phehlukwayo

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has landed in hot water over his comment on South African cricketer Andile Phehlukwayo.

During the 37th over of South Africa’s run chase in the second ODI in Durban, Phehlukwayo inside-edged a delivery towards deep fine leg for a run. The stump mics caught him saying: “Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?” [Hey black guy, where’s your mother sitting today? What prayers has she been saying for you today?]

Commentator Mike Haysman asked Ramiz Raja to translate what the Pakistani skipper said, to which Raja replied: “Difficult really to translate that. It is a big long sentence.”

Phehlukwayo was fortunate throughout the innings. He successfully reviewed an on-field lbw dismissal and was also dropped before this incident took place.

Sarfraz — if found guilty — could be facing disciplinary action instigated by the match officials and can be charged under the anti-racism code.

The performance of Andile Phehlukwayo left everyone stunned. The 22-year-old batsman remained unbeaten at 69. He played a key role in South Africa’s recovery. He finished with figures of 4-22, including the crucial wicket of Sarfraz.