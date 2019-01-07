Sarfraz holds bowling unit responsible for Test series defeat

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed expressed his dissatisfaction with his bowlers’ performance in the ongoing Test series against South Africa.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, in the post-match presentation after Cape Town Test, said that the side must take all 20 wickets if a Test is to be won.

He accepted that there is no comparison between Pakistan and South Africa adding that there is big difference in the pace of the bowling units of the two sides.

The skipper said that the side failed to pose a big total in the first innings and it would have been better if they had restricted the Proteas to a score in between 250 to 300 in the first innings of the second Test.

“The dismissal of five wickets in a single session created problems for the team,” he added.

Sarfraz’s words come as a surprise considering the documented difficulties his batsmen have faced in the series; crossing the 200-run mark for the first time in the second innings of the second Test.