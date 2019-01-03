Sarfraz fights but Pakistan Duanne and out once again

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed produced one of his typically defiant knocks as he fought to keep Pakistan in the second Test against South Africa at Cape Town.

The visitors could only manage 177 but it was still a remarkable recovery considering that their top five batsmen had been dismissed with the score at just 54-5.

Sarfraz had been criticised after bagging a pair in the first Test and his technique on bouncing tracks had come under extreme scrutiny.

The skipper stuck with his guns and his crouching style though, and produced a superb knock against the odds, scoring 56 before becoming Duanne Olivier’s third wicket of the game as the pacer once again proved to be the wrecker-in-chief, claiming 4-48.

Sarfraz was well-supported by Shan Masood, who scored 44 off 71, and has looked Pakistan’s best batsman in the series so far.

Muhammad Amir joined Sarfraz out in the middle once Masood had been accounted for by Kagiso Rabada and the duo put on 42 to frustrate Faf du Plessis, who must have been hoping his four seamers could run through Pakistan’s tail.

South Africa’s decision to play four seamers was vindicated very early on as all four were among the wickets to leave Pakistan in all sorts of trouble at 66-5 after the first session.

Dale Steyn was the first to pick up a wicket, getting a ball to rise up dangerously at Fakhar Zaman. The left-hander, playing on one, could just lob is into the welcoming hands of Temba Bavuma in the slip region.

Fakhar’s opening partner Imam-ul-Haq was the next to perish, caught in front of the stumps by the returning Vernon Philander to be dismissed for eight.

With both openers back in the pavilion and the score at just 13, Pakistan needed their experienced middle-order batsmen to hold the innings together.

Azhar Ali’s problems against Duanne Olivier’s shorter deliveries continued though and the pacer once again got the better of Pakistan’s most experienced batsman with a bouncer to dismiss him for just two to make it 19-3.

What would be particularly worrying is the pattern developing, with Olivier dismissing Azhar thrice now in three innings with the shorter-pitched stuff.

Asad Shafiq’s brief counter-attack then gave Pakistan some hope but he edged a Kagiso Rabada delivery to Dean Elgar, who held on to a sharp catch. All four bowlers had taken a wicket each as Pakistan succumbed to 51-4.

Things then went from bad to worse as Olivier continued to haunt Pakistan. This time the ball didn’t bounce as much as before and caught Babar Azam’s glove as uneven bounce accounted for yet another Pakistan batsman.

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, who was dismissed twice in the opening Test without troubling the scorers, came out into the middle with the score at 54-5.

There were to be no more mishaps for the visitors as they went into lunch with the score at 75-5 as Sarfraz decided the best way to survive is to take the attack to the South African bowlers.