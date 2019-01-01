Sarfraz bullish about mixed-bag 2018

The wicketkeeper-batsman, in a short video message, said that the team had a successful year as it finished on top of the T20I rankings — once again blowing away all comers — while also climbing up the ODI rankings table.The problem, however, has been the side’s indifferent Test results, with the side currently 1-0 down against South Africa in their three-match series while also losing their last home series to New Zealand.“We have gotten ourselves into good positions in Tests but during certain crucial hours or sessions we tend to let it slip and end up losing because of that,” said Sarfraz, whose side has developed a frustrating recent trend of throwing away winning positions in the longest format of the game.However, the skipper is upbeat considering the inexperienced nature of his charges.“We are a young side and we are trying to give the players as much confidence as we can,” he said, while also admitting that improvement is necessary.