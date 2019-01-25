Sarfraz apologises to Phehlukwayo for comment

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed apologised to South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo for his racist remarks in the second ODI.

The 31-year-old tweeted a picture of himself shaking hands with the South African cricketer ahead of the third ODI in Centurion.

This morning I apologised to Andile Phehlukwayo and he was gracious enough to accept my apology .and I hope the people of South Africa also accept my apology. pic.twitter.com/bco00dGumR — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) January 25, 2019

Sarfraz landed himself in hot water after he was caught by the stumps mic making racist comments towards the South African cricketer in the second ODI at Durban.

During the 37th over of South Africa’s run chase in the second ODI in Durban, Phehlukwayo inside-edged a delivery towards deep fine leg for a run. The stump mic caught him saying: “Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?” (Hey black guy, where’s your mother sitting today? What prayers has she been saying for you today?)

The Pakistani captain issued a formal apology for his statements.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis — commenting on the situation on Thursday — said that his side has forgiven the Pakistani captain.