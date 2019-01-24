Sarfraz apologises for Phehlukwayo comment

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed took to Twitter to apologise for the remarks he made in reference to South African pacer Andile Phehlukwayo during the second ODI of the ongoing five-match series in Durban.

The 31-year-old said that his remarks were not directed at anyone in particular, referring to his outburst as an ‘expression of frustration’.

1/2 – I wish to extend my sincere apologies to any person who may have taken offence from my expression of frustration which was unfortunately caught by the stump mic during yesterday’s game against SA. My words were not directed towards anyone in particular and… — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) January 23, 2019

2/3 – I certainly had no intention of upsetting anyone. I did not even mean for my words to be heard, understood or communicated to the opposing team or the cricket fans. I have in the past and will continue in future to appreciate the camaraderie of my fellow cricketers from… — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) January 23, 2019

3/3 – …across the globe and will always respect and honour them on and off the field. — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) January 23, 2019

The Pakistan Cricket Board also expressed its regret at the incident in a press statement, vowing to ‘improve their education programmes to ensure these types of incidents do not happen again’.

The International Cricket Council is yet to announce what kind of action will be taken against the skipper as the country waits with bated breath.