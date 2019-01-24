Sarfraz apologises for Phehlukwayo comment

January 24, 2019

Photo: AFP

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed took to Twitter to apologise for the remarks he made in reference to South African pacer Andile Phehlukwayo during the second ODI of the ongoing five-match series in Durban.

The 31-year-old said that his remarks were not directed at anyone in particular, referring to his outburst as an ‘expression of frustration’.

The Pakistan Cricket Board also expressed its regret at the incident in a press statement, vowing to ‘improve their education programmes to ensure these types of incidents do not happen again’.

The International Cricket Council is yet to announce what kind of action will be taken against the skipper as the country waits with bated breath.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Pakistan’s textile firms pay women 50% less than men

January 24, 2019 1:54 pm

In Pakistan’s garment factories, pregnant women are fired or sent on forced leave

January 24, 2019 9:41 am

Opinion: Sarfraz’s moment of shame is Pakistan’s moment of shame

January 23, 2019 5:36 pm

Pakistan’s home-based women workers are paid Rs5 per garment

January 23, 2019 5:13 pm

Shoaib Akhtar urges Sarfraz to apologise for racial jibe

January 23, 2019 1:15 pm

Sarfraz in hot water over comment on Andile Phehlukwayo

January 23, 2019 11:04 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.