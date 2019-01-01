Sana Mir named in ICC women’s ODI team of 2018

Pakistani cricketer Sana Mir was selected in International Cricket Council’s women’s ODI team of 2018.

The number one ODI bowler in the world was selected for her 19 wickets in seven matches in the calendar year.

“Sana has been selected in the ICC squad following her 19 wickets in seven matches and is top-ranked in the ODI bowling table,” ICC stated in its press release. “This is the second ICC recognition in as many months after her delivery to Ireland’s Laura Delany in the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 was voted as the Play of the ICC Women’s World T20 2018.”

The 11-member women’s ODI side comprises of players from seven countries.

Two players from England (Tammy Beaumont and Sophie Ecclestone), India (Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav), New Zealand (Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine) and South Africa (Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp) were picked in the side.

One player each from Australia (Alyssa Healy), Pakistan (Sana Mir) and Deandra Dottin (the Windies) were also made it to the team.