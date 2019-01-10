Sana Mir calls for changes in structure of country’s women’s cricket

January 10, 2019

Photo Courtesy: ICC

Pakistan cricketer Sana Mir has demanded the structure of women’s cricket in the country needs to be changed in order to compete with other nations.

The 33-year-old all-rounder said that the sport has evolved and there is competition inside the team as well, adding that there is a need to make changes to the structure.

Mir, who is currently ranked number one in the ODI bowling rankings, added that teams such as Australia, England and India are way ahead of Pakistan.

Commenting on her retirement, the 33-year-old said that she remains confused as to when she will bid farewell to international cricket.

“I will keep playing as long as the team needs me and I am performing well,” she said.

Mir lamented the team’s poor showing in last year’s Women’s World T20 in West Indies.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

ExxonMobil will start drilling for oil, gas reserves in Pakistani waters from Friday

January 10, 2019 9:26 pm

Video: CAA officials return $9,900 to US passenger

January 10, 2019 8:31 pm

Pakistani film ‘Rani’ to premiere at the KLF in March

January 10, 2019 7:40 pm

South Africa pick uncapped Rassie van der Dussen for Pakistan ODIs

January 10, 2019 5:47 pm

Giles believes England can win the World Cup, Ashes this year

January 10, 2019 4:07 pm

Dollar stable at Rs139

January 10, 2019 2:14 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.