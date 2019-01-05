Sabalenka beats Riske to win Shenzhen Open

January 5, 2019

Photo Courtesy: WTA/Twitter

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka won the Shenzhen Open Saturday after a nail-biting clash against three-time finalist Alison Riske.

Sabalenka lost the first set to her American opponent, before coming back to win the match 4-6, 7-6, 6-3.

The Shenzhen open was the Belarusian’s fifth WTA final in the last ten months and her first international trophy. The world number 13 had a breakthrough season last year when she won titles at Wuhan and New Haven.

“It was a tough day for us, especially to come back after the first set. She (Riske) played unbelievable, an incredible match,” Sabalenka said.

“To start the season with a title, it gives you more belief in yourself, and hopefully I can do well at the Australian Open.”

A quarter-finalist on her debut in Shenzhen last year, Sabalenka lost to eventual champion Simona Halep.

Sabalenka cruised past home favourite Wang Yafan, 6-2, 6-1, while Riske beat former world number two and two-time major finalist Vera Zvonareva in the semi-finals Saturday morning, after rain washed out much of Thursday’s play and set the schedule behind by a day.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Djokovic suffers shock defeat in Qatar Open

January 5, 2019 12:23 pm

Germany to play Switzerland in Hopman Cup final

January 5, 2019 11:22 am

Federer steers Switzerland to Hopman Cup final

January 4, 2019 3:11 pm

Djokovic comes from behind once again in Qatar Open

January 4, 2019 12:01 pm

Serena maintains winning streak in Hopman Cup singles

January 3, 2019 1:44 pm

Comeback win takes Djokovic into Qatar Open quarter-finals

January 3, 2019 1:39 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Obed Pasha

Amber Shamsi

Obed Pasha

 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.