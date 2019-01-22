Ronaldo gets €3.57 million fine for tax fraud

Cristiano Ronaldo avoided jail on Tuesday but was ordered to pay €3.57 million ($4.1 million) for tax fraud when he was at Real Madrid, a Madrid court ruled.

The court sentenced Ronaldo to a two-year jail sentence that it immediately reduced to a fine of €365,000 which adds on to another penalty of €3.2 million, the sentence read.

A court spokesman said it was not immediately clear if this fine would be added onto the €18.8 million that Ronaldo had agreed to pay Spain’s taxman under a deal reached in June last year.