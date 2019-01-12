Richardson inspires Australia to win against India in first ODI

Australia beat India by 34 runs in the first ODI in Sydney on Saturday.

It was an inspirational effort by the Australian side who came back emphatically from the Test series debacle.

The batting side faced problems at the start but half-centuries by Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh helped the side post a competitive total of 288-5 despite being reduced to 133-3 at one point.

Handscomb led the recovery as he scored 73 off 61 with the help of six boundaries and two sixes.

Usman Khawaja — who batted at number three in order to make space for wicketkeeper batsman Alex Carey — made 59 off 81 after hitting six fours. Shaun Marsh made 54 from 70 after scoring four boundaries.

The Indian side had a poor start to the chase of 289 as their top order failed to deliver. Shikhar Dhawan (0), Virat Kohli (3) and Ambati Rayudu (0) failed to provide resistance to the hosts’ pace attack consisting of Jhye Richardson and Jason Behrendorff.

Then Rohit Sharma and M.S. Dhoni got into the attack to steady the team with their 137-run partnership before the veteran fell after scoring 51 off 96 with three boundaries and one maximums.

The Indian hopes were dashed after Sharma’s resistance came to an end. He played a knock of 133-runs which included 10 boundaries and six sixes.

Richardson was the stand out performer with the ball as he finished with figures of 4-26 in 10 overs. Behrendorff and Marcus Stoinis took two wickets each as well.

Richardson was named man-of-the-match.