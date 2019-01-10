Rashid Latif parts ways with Karachi Kings

January 10, 2019

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has parted ways with Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings, stepping down from his position as the team’s director and adviser.

He made the announcement on his official Twitter account.

“Thank you @Salman_ARY bhai and the entire KK staff for having me on board,” he tweeted. “My journey with Karachi Kings has come to an end.”

Latif wished the franchise the best of luck for their future.

Karachi Kings had appointed the former cricketer as its director of cricket operations in 2016.

 
 


